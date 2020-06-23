NEW CONCORD — Calloway County authorities say that a water search that was conducted Monday morning in the southeastern part of the county was requested by Kentucky State Police.
However, details as to why the search was requested remained few Monday night .
What is known is that at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Calloway County Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Danny Williams was notified that KSP had requested CCFR to perform a water search in the Blood River tributary of Kentucky Lake.
At about 10 a.m., Williams met with several CCFR firefighters at Station No. 1 in Murray and, shortly after that, two boats were en route to the Wildcat Public Access area along the lake, where CCFR launched those boats. Williams said a third boat was also launched from another location.
The search of the river lasted about an hour-and-a-half, Williams said, before it was halted. Williams said that search, which involved a total of eight firefighters on the boats, resulted in nothing unusual being located.
Williams said Monday he could not discuss the details.
This comes after the body of a Texas woman was found floating in a container of some type Saturday evening on the Trigg County side of the lake. However, attempts to obtain comment from KSP about a possible connection to the Trigg case and Monday’s search of Blood River were unsuccessful.
An autopsy was conducted Monday at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville on the remains found Saturday and resulted in KSP positively identifying Traci L. Jones, 41, or Granbury, Texas.
KSP Trooper Adam Jones said KSP Detective Cory Hamby is continuing the investigation. Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Forestry Service, and the Trigg County Coroner’s Office. n
