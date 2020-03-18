MURRAY — The Kentucky State Police has responded to an open records request from the Ledger & Times in regard to the ongoing investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place in the community of Dexter in November 2019.
The Nov. 2 incident resulted in the death of a Calloway County man, John D. Hale, 42, of Almo. Initial reports from the KSP Critical Incident Response Team said a Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Murray Police Department responded to Radio Road in the Dexter community regarding a suspicious person. Following an altercation with law enforcement, Hale was fatally shot.
A later press release from KSP identified the officer involved in the shooting as Murray Police Department officer Justin Swope. KSP said he fired his weapon during the altercation, striking Hale. The release said Swope was assisting the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office after reports of a suspicious person on Radio Road. A press release from MPD in November said that Swope had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative review. The press release also indicated that Swope was off duty at the time of the altercation that resulted in Hale’s death. It is still unclear whether or not Hale was armed during the altercation.
The Ledger & Times received a response from KSP stating that the information requested was part of an ongoing investigation and could not be released. KSP provided the initial KYIBRS report, without the narrative portion, which is subject to disclosure.
“This information is part of an investigation that is still open as prosecution has not been declined; accordingly, your request is denied pursuant to KRS 17.150(2) and 61.878(1)(h), which exempt law enforcement records from disclosure until such time as prosecution is declined or completed,” wrote Stephanie Dawson, official custodian of records for the Legal Services Branch of KSP. “Premature release of any records related to an ongoing investigation in a public forum could result in prejudice to the witnesses and may adversely affect their recollection of the events.”
