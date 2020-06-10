HICKORY – Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is requesting the public's assistance in locating three subjects who are non-complaint with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Mikel Allen Hutchison, 33, of Smithland, has not resided at his registered address for more than a year and he has failed to verify his address. It is believed he is in the Paducah area. Hutchison has an active warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry (Class D Felony).
Anthony L. Shelby, 62, of Paducah, no longer resides at his registered address and has failed to verify his current address. It is unclear where Shelby may be residing. Shelby has an active warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry (Class D Felony).
Joshua E. Cordle, 32, of Paducah, left the Halfway House in Paducah, which is his registered address. Cordle's whereabouts at this time are unknown. He has an active warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry (Class D Felony).
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hutchison, Shelby or Cordle is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
