MURRAY – Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is requesting the public's assistance in locating a subject who is non-complaint with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
KSP said that Ricky Lee Peals, 60 of Murray has not resided at his registered address since the end of April and he has failed to verify his new address. His whereabouts are unknown at this time. Peals has an active warrant for Failure to Comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry (Class D Felony).
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Peals is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.