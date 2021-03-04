HICKORY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Gary J. Carmicle, 35, of Mayfield. Carmicle is wanted for being non-compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
He is also wanted for probation and parole violations. Carmicle has an active indictment warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, second or subsequent offense (Class C felony).
Anyone with information regarding Carmicle’s location is asked to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
