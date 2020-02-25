DEXTER — The Kentucky State Police have issued an update on the investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Dexter last November.
The Nov. 2, 2019, incident resulted in the death of a Calloway County man, John D. Hale, 42, of Almo. Initial reports from the KSP Critical Incident Response Team said a Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Murray Police Department responded to Radio Road in the Dexter community regarding a suspicious person. Following an altercation with law enforcement, Hale was fatally shot, KSP said.
A later press release from KSP identified the officer involved in the shooting as Murray Police Department officer Justin Swope, and said he fired his weapon during the altercation, striking Hale. The release said Swope was assisting the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department after reports of a suspicious person on Radio Road. A press release from MPD in November said that Swope had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative review. The press release also indicated that Swope was off duty at the time of the altercation that resulted in Hale’s death. KSP has not yet said whether or not Hale was armed during the altercation.
According to a statement from KSP released Monday, the KSP Critical Incident Response Team is still awaiting the results of evidence being tested at the Central Lab in Frankfort.
“A detective with the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team commented today on the status of the investigation into the officer-involved shooting in the Dexter community of Calloway County on November 2nd, 2019,” the release said. “The detective advised CIRT is still awaiting results on evidence being tested at the Central Lab in Frankfort. Once those final lab results are received, the case will be presented to the Calloway County Commonwealth Attorney for review.”
