HICKORY — Kentucky State Police said Friday that the suspect in the deaths of two Trigg County residents was located and arrested in California.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 Public Information Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that Landon D. Stinson of Cadiz was found Monday in Los Angeles. Jones said detectives from Post 1 in Graves County traveled to Los Angeles and interviewed Stinson about the case.
Stinson is incarcerated at the Los Angeles County Jail on California charges. On Monday, he also was served with a Trigg County warrant that charges him with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (drug unspecified). However, the Trigg investigation is still ongoing, Jones said, and is being led by Post 1 Detective David Dick.
Last Saturday, July 3, Jones said that Stinson was being sought for questioning after two bodies were discovered inside a residence off Cerulean Road in Cadiz. KSP had responded to the residence that morning.
Jones identified the victims Friday as Mildred Farris and Matthew Blakely.
