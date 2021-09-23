STANFORD — A statewide manhunt that began Wednesday morning in Cadiz ended that afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide in the eastern Kentucky town of Stanford, Kentucky State Police said.
According to a news release, KSP dispatch was notified just after 8 a.m. Wednesday that a female had been taken from a parking lot at a business on Lafayette Street in Cadiz. Evidence collected suggests that the victim had been taken by force, KSP said.
The victim of the kidnapping was identified as 53-year-old Tammy Beechum of Dover, Tennessee. After conducting interviews with various individuals, a suspect was developed and identified, and detectives began searching for 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford of Cadiz. Hungerford was believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi Montero SUV with Tennessee plates. Police said at the time they believed Hungerford might be headed toward the state of Maryland, but they had no known direction of travel. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
At approximately 5 p.m. EST, troopers with KSP Post 7 spotted the Mitsubishi Montero Sport on U.S. 27 in Lancaster. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped on U.S. 27 near the city of Stanford. Upon approach of the suspect vehicle, troopers located the bodies of both Beechum and Hungerford inside the vehicle. Police said the deaths appeared to be a result of a murder-suicide, and no other suspects are being sought.
