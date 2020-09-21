CADIZ – Kentucky State Police say they believe a fatal house fire that occurred in Cadiz last week was the result of foul play.
According to KSP, an autopsy was conducted on a body that was located in a residence after a fire in Cadiz early Thursday morning. The body has been identified as Thelma N. Barnett, 81, of Cadiz. According to the medical examiner, Barnett died as a result of foul play and it is believed the residence was intentionally set on fire after Barnett died, KSP said.
KSP Post 1 detectives are asking anyone who has information regarding the circumstances of Barnett’s death to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
The investigation is ongoing by Det. Cory Jessup.
