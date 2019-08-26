EDDYVILLE — Kentucky State Police investigators charged a Florida man over the weekend in connection to a murder in Colorado.
On Friday, KSP Lt. Dean Patterson said Trooper TJ Williams was patrolling a portion of Interstate 24 in Lyon County when he stopped a vehicle for suspected traffic violations. The stop resulted in the arrest of John Horton, 31,of Jacksonville Florida.
Horton was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, along with other traffic violations. Horton was then taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center in Princeton.
Patterson said that it was on Saturday that KSP Post 1 in Graves County received a notification from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s NCIC database stating that John Horton was wanted for Murder by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado.
A KSP investigator then contacted authorities in Colorado and learned that Horton had been entered into the database earlier on Saturday. The FBI automatically notifies any agency who had recently run Horton through the database, Patterson said.
Kentucky State Police detectives traveled to the Caldwell County Jail and served Horton with an arrest warrant for murder.
Patterson said Horton remains incarcerated in the Caldwell County Jail. Authorities with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado are making arrangements to travel to Post 1 in the coming days in an effort to further their investigation. Kentucky State Police continue to assist Colorado Authorities.
