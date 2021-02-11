CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Kentucky State Police Trooper was injured Wednesday morning after an early-morning collision in Calloway County.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that, about7:05 a.m., Trooper Sarah Burgess was investigating a single-vehicle collision on KY 80 East near Cook Store Trail, which is east of the Coldwater community of northwestern Calloway County. Jones said that Burgess had positioned her car in the westbound left lane with the emergency equipment on her unit activated in order to provide protection for the victim’s vehicle.
Jones said that Burgess also had the passenger from that vehicle, Sean O. Alexander, 33, of Springville, Tennessee, in her cruiser, detained, due to him having a outstanding felony warrant. While speaking with Alexander, a 2000 Toyota 4Runner, operated by Jameson D. Robbins, 19 of Paris, Tennessee, and traveling west on KY 80, crossed a bridge and lost control.
Jones said Robbins’ vehicle collided with Burgess’ cruiser in the rear passenger side and trunk area. Burgess’ cruiser came to rest partially in the median, while Robbins’ vehicle came to rest in the westbound lanes facing north.
As a result of the collision, Jones said Burgess sustained minor injuries and was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield via a police vehicle. Robbins and his passenger, Aston T. O’Daniel, 18, of Puryear, Tennessee, refused medical treatment at the scene. Alexander also refused medical treatment and was ultimately taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray for outstanding warrants, Jones said.
The collision is being investigated by KSP Lt. Brian Duvall and Trooper Mike Ray. The Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, and Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
