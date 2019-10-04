SEDALIA — Kentucky State Police say that a 2-year-old child was accidentally shot Tuesday evening after apparently coming across a firearm in the family’s residence.
In a news release, KSP Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Bryan Luckett said Post 1 received a 911 call at about 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a 2-year-old child sustaining a through-and-through gunshot wound to the abdomen. The call originated from an address on KY 94 in southern Graves County near Sedalia.
Luckett said Post 1 troopers responded to the scene along with Mayfield-Graves County EMS. Upon being examined at the scene by EMS personnel, the child was flown to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee by a helicopter from the Air Evac Lifeteam.
Luckett said the father of the child was identified as Zakary Page, 25, of Sedalia. Luckett said Page told investigators that the child was in a room that contained a loaded firearm. Luckett also said that Page stated that the child was unsupervised and the firearm was discharged by unknown means.
Luckett said the investigation is in the preliminary stages and was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.
Luckett also said that the child’s injuries are non-life-threatening. The child was listed in stable condition at Vanderbilt and is expected to be released.
KSP was assisted at the scene by the Sedalia Fire Department, Cuba Fire Department and Mayfield-Graves EMS. The investigation is continuing by Sarah Burgess.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.