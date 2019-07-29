Kutcher says additional city water projects moving along nicely

MURRAY — The main subject of interest whenever City of Murray Public Works Director Tom Kutcher makes his customary monthly address to the Murray City Council is, has and probably will continue to be the Bee Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
However, there are two other rather large projects that Kutcher’s department has been overseeing for quite some time, and he was happy to tell council members last week that those too are progressing quite nicely.
“At the clear well and drinking water plant, things are wrapping up at that facility,” Kutcher said of the water treatment plant that he actually reported is ahead of the pace for the Bee Creek project, which he said was now at 95 percent completion. “This (clear well and drinking water) project is now 97 percent and we have about one more month before this project is finished.”
The Bee Creek project still has about two months to go, he said.
“Also, the East Fork Clarks River project is now fully out of the ground,” Kutcher continued. “The lids have been poured on top of the structures so we’re getting close to installing the equipment, the bar screen and the pumps that go with it. We’re getting close to wrapping this up also, now 65 percent complete, and that will have a huge jump once the equipment gets installed.”
Both of these projects have had their share of difficulties.
Two years ago, an accident during the renovation of the water treatment plant resulted in a water main break and a community-wide boil water order for nearly three days. The East Clarks River project, which started in 2015, became the subject of a lawsuit after the city said the original contractor performed work that was less than satisfactory. The suit was decided last year, with the city emerging with a judgment for about $1.5 million. Since then, Kutcher has praised the new contractor — W. Rogers Company of Lexington — during his reports.
With the water treatment plant, Kutcher said one of the last remaining major projects there was the placing of a concrete lid to seal that area from groundwater penetration. Kutcher said that lid sits about two feet underground. He also said Thursday that the new pump station that has been constructed has been in service for a month. It is now waiting to be connected to a computer system.
Kutcher said the East Fork Clarks River project still has some electrical work to complete. He also said the project will probably save the city more than $100,000, as only $32,000 for a contingency item that was estimated at $168,000 have been spent.
