MURRAY — In his monthly updates on projects underway for City of Murray Public Works, Director Tom Kutcher has used graphics to show members of the Murray City Council how far along projects are by using using color codes.
Three colors — red, yellow and green — are used to demonstrate this visually, with green being the color to indicate that a project has been completed.
Thursday night, one of the projects Kutcher highlighted, as he has now for a few years, was the Bee Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, a $60 million project that was started in 2014. He was finally able to show council members a graphic that showed nearly every component in green.
Only one remaining component still shows yellow, but Kutcher said that will not be long in also joining the rest of the plant in green.
“All tanks you see in green are online and in service,” Kutcher said. “Now, we’re starting to plan site work, which includes roadways, culverts, sidewalks, seeding.
“We’re nearing the end of this project.”
Kutcher also said mentioned another sign that the project is drawing to a close at Bee Creek.
“As you can see, there is still some heavy equipment on the site, but not as much as we’ve had in the past,” he said, referring to photographs that were displayed on video screens the council members were able to view. “This project is now 95 percent complete with about two more months before we reach substantial completion and are able to treat all flows that the plant is designed to treat.”
Councilman Dan Miller did ask Kutcher about possible issues with flooding that may have occurred from heavy rains this spring. He mentioned that before the project was started, there had been some talk about raising a levee at the site.
“Have we had any problems with the rains this spring? Is there anything left to remediate, or is it a done deal?” Miller asked. His question was answered immediately.
“It’s a done deal,” Kutcher said. “We had one event where the culverts (that were installed earlier in the project) did come into play and worked well and moved the water to the south of the plant and we haven’t had any major flooding issues inside the plant.”
•••
The city will be utilizing a national firm for its asphalt for street projects in 2020.
Thursday night, council members approved the Hopkinsville-based Rogers Group to be the provider for those operations. Rogers Group had the lowest bid of $584,169, which was about $40,000 lower than the nearest competitor, Murray Paving Inc.
The vote was 8-2 in favor of Rogers, whose bid earlier received approval from the Public Works Committee. Miller and Councilman Jeremy Bell supplied the no votes.
City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said the city has worked with Rogers in the past and has had positive results from those jobs. He did say that this would be the first time for the city to work with Rogers when it comes to asphalt.
•••
Three appointments/reappointments received the blessing of the council Thursday night via municipal orders, two of which were to the same body.
Stan Henley was reappointed to the city’s Architectural Review Board for a three-year term. Henley’s term will expire on Aug. 22, 2022.
Also reappointed to that body was Duane Bolin, whose term will also expire on Aug. 22, 2022.
In addition, Charley Allen was appointed to the Human Rights Commission. Her term will expire on July 25, 2022. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.