MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a daytime closure of KY 2075/North Fourth Street at the U.S. 641 intersection at the north edge of Murray on Monday, Nov. 30.
KY 2075/North Fourth Street will be closed immediately at the U.S. 641 intersection to allow construction of a new right-turn lane. KY 2075 will be closed at the site starting at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday. The roadway is expected to reopen to traffic around 4 p.m.
There will be no marked detour. During the closure on Monday, motorists may self-detour via U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street and U.S. 641/North 12th Street.
This new 300-foot turn lane starting near Robert Miller Road is designed to improve traffic flow by making it easier for KY 2075 northbound traffic to turn north onto U.S. 641. The Calloway County Highway Maintenance Crew will complete most of the work with assistance from a contractor. There may be a brief closure and/or lane restriction at the site on Tuesday or Wednesday to allow paving of the new turn lane to complete the project.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
This work is scheduled on a weather-permitting basis.
More than 7,300 vehicles travel this section of KY 2075/North Fourth Street at Murray in an average day.
