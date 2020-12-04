MURRAY — A seemingly routine bridge construction project has become a wreck zone this week on KY 94 East above Clayton Creek.
A two-vehicle crash at that sight occurred Wednesday evening and that marked the fourth consecutive day that emergency officials had to respond to that exact site. Wednesday’s wreck occurred at 8 p.m. and became the third that has sent at least one person to a hospital for injuries (see Page 2A).
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said all of the crashes have followed the same pattern, where a driver has failed to recognize that the bridge work just east of Murray’s downtown area is requiring traffic to be controlled by a traffic light.
“It’s all been rear-end collisions, where someone doesn’t stop in time and hits the person in front them,” Cash said Thursday as officials sought to spread the word about the need for extra caution at this site in hopes that no emergency runs will be required.
“I think it’s been the combination of this being a major highway and the fact that there is a traffic light now set up on it, but, from a layman’s perspective, it looks like it’s well marked to me. I was out there (Thursday morning) and took a good look at it and it seems to be fine.”
Cash said something he finds strange about this series of wrecks is that most of them are happening on the side of the bridge where it would be more difficult for trouble to occur — the west side with vehicles headed eastbound. This is about half a mile east of downtown, where the speed limit is 25 mph before increasing to 45 mph just east of the railroad tracks. The limit then increases to 55 mph halfway between the tracks and the bridge.
In other words, he said it would seem that drivers would have a more difficult time slowing their vehicles on the other side of the bridge as the traffic light is near the bottom of a sweeping downhill curve that starts in the area of Eastwood Baptist Church. There is no change in the 55 mph speed limit for westbound drivers until they reach the 45 mph zone at the edge of downtown.
“I would’ve thought the biggest problems would be for people heading westbound, especially during the late afternoon,” Cash said of how the setting sun could potentially blind drivers headed toward downtown. “But that’s not what’s been happening. The last two we’ve had happened after the sun was down and were eastbound.”
Cash said the saving grace so far has been that the crashes have been rear-end in nature, not head on.
“Yes, it’s not been because of somebody disregarding the traffic light and going ahead and hitting somebody head on. So that’s helped, although we don’t like seeing any injuries at all,” he said. “But, knock on wood, they have been non life-threatening injuries that have come from this, so that’s good.
“Still, it’s been surprising that this is happening now because this setup has been in place for quite some time (mid-November to be exact). You would have thought that we would’ve had more trouble before now.”
This activity has captured the attention of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 1 Office in Paducah, which was expected to send a safety officer to the site Thursday to see what, if anything, could be done to prevent further problems. However, District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said that, other than possibly covering up the speed limit sign leading out of downtown, he is not certain there is whole lot that can be done.
And just Wednesday, he issued an advisory that the project, which is concentrating on the joints of the bridge, has been extended and is now expected to be completed late next week, where the original completion date was today.
“The signage is in place. It’s all within (Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices) standards. What else can you do?” Todd said, adding that while it is rare, projects like this can cause their share of problems. “Occasionally, we’ve had things like this happen, where you have several instances occur at a specific site, but it always seems to be one of those things where there is just no logical explanation for why it happens there. That seems to be the case here.”
