MURRAY — The City of Murray plans to close a section of KY 94/Main Street in downtown Murray on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
KY 94/Main Street in Murray will be closed between 10th Street and U.S. 641/12th Street to facilitate repairs to a water line.
The roadway at this site is expected to close at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to reopen to traffic sometime around 5 p.m.
There will be a marked detour via U.S. 641/12th Street, to U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street and KY 2594/Chestnut Street/Industrial Road.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.