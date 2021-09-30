MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky West Tennessee Railway (KWTR) plans to close a section of KY 94/East Main Street in Murray starting today.
KY 94/East Main Street will be closed to allow rail crossing upgrades at mile point 10.764. This is along KY 94 between Poplar Street and Railroad Street just east of downtown Murray. The roadway at this site is expected to close promptly at 7 a.m. Thursday. KY 94/East Main Street is expected to remain closed to all traffic until sometime during the day on Saturday, Oct. 2.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via U.S. 641-Business/North Fourth Street, and KY 2594 along Chestnut Street and Industrial Drive.
The Kentucky West Tennessee Railway and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide timely notice should the work be completed earlier than expected.
To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email, go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or for any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list. Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
