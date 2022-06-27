MURRAY – The United States Supreme Court released its decision to uphold a 15-week ban on abortions in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case on Friday, effectively overturning the precedent set in 1973 by Roe v. Wade which had guaranteed women’s right to abortion services until 24 weeks gestation.
Kentucky was among the 13 states with so-called “trigger laws” ready to go into effect immediately upon the overturn of Roe; therefore, the Human Life Protection Act, which was passed by the state legislature in 2019, has been in effect since Friday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released an advisory outlining the effect and scope of the act. Cameron’s advisory states that, per Kentucky Revised Statute 311.772(3)(b), “no person may knowingly cause or aid in the termination of life of an unborn human being.”
The advisory notes that the act does not prohibit abortions when, in a licensed physician’s medical opinion, the life of the mother is at risk. “More specifically, a licensed physician can knowingly perform an abortion to prevent a pregnant mother’s death, substantial risk of death due to a physical condition or a serious, permanent impairment to a life-sustaining organ. … The physician must make reasonable medical efforts under the circumstances to preserve both the life of the mother and the life of the unborn child ‘in a manner consistent with reasonable practice.’”
It also clarifies that the act “has no application when a pregnant mother suffers a miscarriage. Nor does it prohibit medical treatment to help a mother in this circumstance.”
There are mixed feelings among the residents of Calloway County about the SCOTUS decision. Below are the responses of four community members that represent both sides of the issue.
Life House Executive Director Stephanie Kelly said, “We are overjoyed; we are rejoicing over this victory. We’ve been fighting this for almost 50 years, so we are excited about Roe v. Wade being overturned. At the same time, we also realize that our job is not finished. Just because this has been overturned doesn’t mean that we’re done; no, this means we need to fight even harder and be there for the women that are still going to be facing unplanned pregnancies.
“We want them to know – obviously, we are pro-life; we care about their child; and we want them to give birth to that child; but that mom is the one that we’re concerned about. That’s the one that is our priority and we want her to know, ‘Listen, we’re going to be there for you throughout this entire thing. If you chose to give birth to this child, then we’re going to help you and become a support group for you.
“I think we will see more people because, obviously, we will have more women that are going to carry their babies and have these children, so I think that we are going to need to be there for more women and families probably more than we have in a long time. So, I think we are going to have to be prepared to maybe even evolve and change. Every day is going to look different based on whoever comes through our doors, but we want to meet the needs of that person when they walk through the door.”
Catie Robertson, president of West Kentucky NOW (National Organization of Women) KY0040, said, “We knew this was maybe coming but, I think, still had hope that maybe it wouldn’t happen. It being taken away has been jarring because it has a pretty significant ripple effect – there are so many factors. For me, personally, it seems like such a narrow-minded effort without really taking in the aftermath of this decision – how it affects so many different people, how it affects women on so many different levels. Knowing that people with privilege can still do whatever they want in the way of healthcare, I am concerned about women who don’t have access to healthcare and resources.
“West Kentucky NOW has focused our efforts on raising education and awareness. People in positions of power make decisions for our bodies through laws and legislature, so our efforts will continue to make sure that people vote and use their voice to be heard. We have upcoming elections, so we were already focusing our efforts there. We will also continue to encourage people to step up and run for office.
“Also, reach out to your representatives. Now more than ever they need to hear that this is not the Kentucky we want to live in. Tell them that you support having this access and these rights. Kentucky needs to pivot and turn the other direction – go forward, not backwards. I would encourage anyone to send that email, make that video of your story, why you’re concerned. Write them letters, call them on the phone. They need to hear from us why this is not acceptable.”
Zeb Treloar, priest at St. John’s Episcopal Church, said, “I am concerned about taking care of people in my community who feel like a part of their bodily autonomy has been taken away. At St. John’s we teach that your body is sacred and yours. Personally, I’m very big on consent – getting permission, yes or no, to do things. Committing to a pregnancy is an act of consent. To have that taken away, that concerns me greatly.
“As a clergyperson, I really see my job as helping others grow in their relationship with God, so I don’t tell people, ‘We have to believe this or that.’ We can be people of faith and still believe in bodily autonomy. We don’t have to try to force other people into our beliefs either. We can decide for ourselves what is best and what is right. I have people in my congregation who believe abortion is wrong, and I have people who see no issue with it; and we balance that out and come together. We have a relationship with each other and a relationship with God, and we work together to strengthen those relationships; that’s what we’re about.”
Josh McCarthy, pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church, said, “My initial reaction to the Supreme Court ruling was surprise. There are quite a number of folks who have been lobbying for the overturn of the Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade ever since 1973 when it was enacted. Many of those folks are Catholic. My surprise came from the fact that there seems to be many citizens and politicians in favor of the Roe v. Wade decision. At the same time, I was concerned as to what the outcome would be within our cities and on our streets.
“The Catholic Church, which I am a part of, does not write law for the civil state. Neither does the Church seek to govern anyone by the civil state’s laws. The role of the Church is to promote morality, ethics, and right religion so that humans can interact better with one another and with God. The Catholic Church promotes and has promoted for thousands of years that all human life is sacred, regardless of its size or shape. Therefore, by making abortion less accessible, a growing number of people will likely make a different choice … . How much of a difference remains to be seen.”
