FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously ruled last week that the widow of a former Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy is entitled to benefits due to her late husband dying after surgery related to a 10-year-old work injury, but not to the lump sum she requested because of time limitations under state law.
According to the court’s opinion, which was rendered last Thursday, Sept. 24, Steven Spillman was working for CCSO (referred to in this case as the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department) when he was involved in a serious motor vehicle accident on March 4, 2007. In 2010, he was awarded permanent partial disability (PPD) benefits dating to June 2007. The case was reopened in 2013, and in October of that year, he was awarded increased PPD benefits for the remainder of the 425 weeks that he was entitled to those benefits.
In January 2017, Spillman underwent surgery for his work-related injury. Following the surgery, he developed a pulmonary embolism and died on Jan. 17, 2017. The court said Spillman was married to Karen Woodall of Marion during the entire relevant time period, and after his death, Woodall and Spillman’s daughter, Jennifer Nelson, were named co-administrators of Spillman’s estate. Woodall, in her individual capacity as Spillman’s spouse, and the estate filed a motion to reopen Spillman’s worker’s compensation claim. Woodall sought income benefits under KRS 342.750(1)(a) while the estate sought a lump-sum benefit under KRS 342.750(6).
An administrative law judge denied all benefits, finding that they were time barred, and dismissed the claims. The attorney for CCSD, Chris Hopgood of the Dorsey, Gray, Norment & Hopgood law firm in Hopkinsville, argued that a surviving spouse cannot claim death benefits after the deceased’s 425 weeks of PPD benefits have been paid in full. He also argued that in order for Woodall to receive death benefits, the award would need to be reopened in order to increase the initial award from PPD to a death claim. CCSD asserted that as amended in 2018, KRS 342.125(3) is retroactive and now prohibits reopening awards if more than four years has elapsed since the initial award.
Woodall was represented by Mike Pitman of Haverstock, Bell & Pitman and Jeff Roberts of Roberts Law Office, which are both Murray law firms. Woodall contended that the 2018 amendment regarding reopening claims is not retroactive, but even if it were, she said retroactivity is unconstitutional as applied in this case.
The Worker’s Compensation Board found that Woodall was eligible for the surviving spouse income benefits under KRS 342.750(1)(a), but that the estate was not entitled to the lump-sum death benefit. The Kentucky Court of Appeals affirmed the board’s decision on those issues, and both parties appealed to the Supreme Court.
While ruling that Woodall is entitled to death benefits regardless of whether or not four years had passed since the injury, the Supreme Court held that the four-year limitation on lump-sum benefits under KRS 342.750(6) is constitutional. The statute says that if a death occurs within four years of the date of injury as a direct result of a work-related injury, a lump-sum payment of $50,000 shall be made to the deceased’s estate from which the cost of burial and cost of transportation of the body to the employee’s residence shall be paid.
The opinion was written by Justice Laurance B. VanMeter of Kentucky’s 5th Supreme Court District.
“KRS 342.750 provides certain income benefits to an employee’s family when an employee dies as a result of a workplace accident,” the opinion states. “In addition, if the death occurs within four years of the injury, the employee’s estate is entitled to a $50,000 lump-sum payment. In this case, 10 years after a workplace injury, Steven Spillman died as a result of surgery necessitated by that injury. The issues we address in this opinion are whether Karen Woodall, Spillman’s surviving spouse, is entitled to a statutory income benefit and whether the time limitation as to the lump-sum benefit violates the federal and Kentucky constitutional guarantees of equal protection and Kentucky’s prohibition against special legislation. We hold that Woodall is entitled to the income benefit and that the time limitation does not violate the constitutional provisions. We therefore affirm the Court of Appeals’ opinion affirming the Worker’s Compensation Board.”
In a written statement to the Ledger & Times on Wednesday, Woodall said she was very pleased with the court’s ruling. The decision came one week before what would have been Spillman’s 67th birthday today, and Woodall said she was glad his case could establish a precedent that will likely help others who lose a loved one in the future.
“Steve Spillman was a dedicated, selfless individual who loved people, and who took the law enforcement motto, ‘To Protect and Serve,’ to heart,” Woodall wrote. “He loved working for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department and was proud to serve with his fellow officers there. This worker’s compensation appeal to the Kentucky Supreme Court was based on a denial by the insurance company which covered Calloway County Sheriff’s Department – NOT with the Sheriff’s Department itself. The Supreme Court’s decision holds tremendous importance, and is a victory for the survivors of Kentucky workers who die as a result of work-related injuries.
“The Spillman decision will be cited as legal authority for many years to come, not only in worker’s compensation cases, but also in cases involving equal protection. People will be served by this case ruling. Steve would be very happy with this ruling. Reflecting on that, I’m able to find some meaning in Steve’s death, knowing he will be remembered every time this case is cited. I’m grateful for the Supreme Court’s decision, and I am especially thankful for the hard work of his attorneys Mike Pitman and Jeff Roberts. Mike Pitman had Steve’s original worker’s compensation case, and Jeff Roberts joined in on the reopening of that case after Steve’s death. They both worked tirelessly and I could not be more grateful. Tomorrow (Oct. 1) is Steve’s 67th birthday. I think he would be pleased by the timing of the Supreme Court’s decision.”
Hopgood said that now that the court has ruled in Woodall’s favor on the issue of death benefits, and administrative law judge would now need to work out the details.
“It’s always tragic when somebody passes away,” he said. “This was a complicated statutory interpretation and it looks like the Supreme Court found a middle ground in there, and we respect their decision.”
