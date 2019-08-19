COLDWATER – A two-vehicle wreck Thursday night in western Calloway County resulted in injuries to two people.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Corey Keene said the CCSO 911 Communications Center received a call just before 9:30 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle collision with injuries on KY 80 at the intersection of Hammond Road near the Coldwater community. In addition, the caller was reporting that one of the vehicles involved had caught fire.
Upon arriving at the scene, Keene said deputies found that a vehicle was in the median of the four-lane highway and was, in fact, fully engulfed in flames. He said that upon seeing this, deputies decided to close the highway’s westbound lanes to traffic.
Once the fire was extinguished, the investigation into the wreck began. Keene said it was determined that the vehicle on fire was driven by Veronica Garcia of Mayfield and that Garcia’s vehicle was on Hammond preparing to enter the highway.
Keene said Garcia failed to notice a stop sign on Hammond and her vehicle continued into the intersection. Upon entering the highway, Garcia’s vehicle was struck by another driven by Danny Borndurant, also of Mayfield, who was headed east on KY 80. It was determined that Garcia’s vehicle had pulled into the path of Bondurant’s vehicle, thus causing the wreck.
Keene said Borndurant reported having received minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene from medical personnel. Garcia and a passenger in her vehicle, identified as Rosa Gonzalez Garcia, also of Mayfield, were both taken by ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital after complaining of neck pain.
Keene is investigating the wreck. CCSO was assisted at the scene by the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.