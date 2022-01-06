MURRAY – The Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange (kynect) has extended open enrollment until Jan. 31. Those who qualify for Medicaid, Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program (KCHIP), a Qualified Health Plan with payment assistance or Time-Limited Medicaid now have an additional 16 days to enroll in a program.
Pam Gray, the kynector for Calloway County, said that now people “have until the end of the month to sign up, and they can either contact their county’s kynector or they can go online.”
“There is no central office number to call,” Gray advised. “The county kynector is the only number (people) are going to be able to reach.”
Gray explained that the central office was located in Mayfield, and it was destroyed in the Dec. 10 tornado. “We are currently relocating to Benton. The people (working) out in the individual counties are in their offices, but our main office got destroyed.”
It is easy to sign up for insurance through a kynector. Gray said, “I’m doing most of my assignments on the phone, and it’s quite easy – I can get people to text me their information, all of the demographics, and then email other things, if needed.”
Gray suggested having some basic information ready before you apply. “You need to have your information for household members – social security number, dates of birth and full names. Having that speeds up the process. But that’s it. (SNAP) requires all kinds of stuff. We only require proof of income and the names, etc. of members of the household.”
According to Gray, “The income levels (for Medicaid) are fairly high. If people go over the Medicaid income limits, then they go to the federal marketplace through kynect automatically.”
Gray advised that the Qualified Health Plans available through the federal marketplace are cheaper this year because of COVID.
“They are allowing more discounts – both the federal marketplace and Kentucky. Don’t let not being able to qualify for Medicaid deter you because some people are getting $0 premiums. … We have discounts this year for all levels.”
Gray clarified, “Medicaid does not depend on open enrollment. So, open enrollment is a time when you can change your carrier, but you can sign up for Medicaid any time of the year if you are financially eligible.”
Gray advised that some people are having difficulty uploading documents on the website because of internet issues in the region. If that happens, there is a phone number to call (855-306-8959).
“If you’re having trouble and want to enroll and can’t find a kynector or don’t have a car or can’t get in touch with somebody – but we’re still signing people up, that’s if they have issues.”
To see if you are eligible for any health insurance plan offered through kynect, go to kynect.ky.gov.
