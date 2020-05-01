MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it plans to begin extended road closures Monday and Thursday for work at two separate Calloway County bridges. Both construction projects are expected to last up to 60 days.
The KYTC said a contractor plans an extended closure along a section of Watson Road in western Calloway County starting Monday, May 4. Watson Road (County Road 1366) will be closed for up to 60 days to allow reconstruction of the Mayfield Creek Bridge between Aaron Road and the Hutchens Road/Mathis Road intersection. This section of Watson Road runs between KY 94 and KY 893/Browns Grove Road south of the Browns Grove community.
The roadway at this site is expected to close at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $199,014 bridge rehabilitation project. The target completion date is July 3, 2020.
Jim Smith Contracting is also planning an extended closure for a separate project along a section of KY 280/Speaker Trail in Eastern Calloway County starting Thursday, May 7. KY 280/Speaker Trail will be closed for up to 60 days to allow construction of a new bridge over Panther Creek near the 11 mile marker. This is along KY 280 between Dalton Drive and the Deerberry Lane/Cherry Corner Road intersection. The closure is along KY 280/Speaker Trail northwest of the New Concord community about 1.5 miles north of the KY 121 intersection.
The roadway at this site is expected to close at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday. The KYTC said approximately 200 vehicles travel this section of KY 280/Speaker Trail on an average day. Jim Smith Contracting is also the prime contractor on this bridge construction project, which is budgeted at $508,231. The target completion date is July 8, 2020.
Both projects are part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. The KYTC said the public may view more information on this statewide bridge replacement and rehabilitation initiative at www.bridgingkentucky.com.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
