PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 402 East of Hardin in Marshall County Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
This closure of KY 408 is to allow concrete deck repairs to the Clarks River Overflow Bridge at milepoint 9.70 between Hardin and Aurora. This overflow bridge is along KY 402 just west of the KY 962/Old Olive Road intersection and the main Clarks River Bridge.
The roadway at this site is expected to close starting around 8 a.m. on Monday. KY 402 is expected to reopen to traffic sometime during the day on Wednesday.
There will be no marked detour. Message boards will be placed at Hardin and Aurora to alert motorists to the closure. Motorists who regularly travel this section of KY 402 East of Hardin should make advanced alternate travel plans.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide timely notice when KY 402 reopens at this site.
To get traffic advisories and alerts via email go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on counties in Kentucky you regularly drive through, or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.