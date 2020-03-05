CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a daytime closure along KY 1536/Ezell Road in Calloway County today.
KY 1536/Ezell Road will be closed between mile point 3.01 and mile point 3.48 to allow a cross drain to be repaired. This closure is along KY 1536/Ezell Road between Scott Fitts Road and Cohoon Road east of Murray.
The placement of equipment to facilitate the work will require the roadway to be closed to all traffic at this site.
The roadway at this site is expected to close at approximately 8 a.m.immediately after the this morning’s school bus run. KY 1536/Ezell Road is expected to reopen to traffic around 2:30 p.m..
There will be no marked detour.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.