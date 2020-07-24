PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of State Line Road (County Road 1199) east of Hazel in Calloway County starting today.
State Line Road will be closed for up to 45 days to allow rehabilitation work on the Bullfrog Branch Bridge.
This extended closure is just west of the Bullfrog Lane intersection at CR 1199 mile point 1.68. This is along the county portion of State Line Road in extreme southeastern Calloway County about halfway between the KY 893 intersection and the Osborne Road intersection.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via the Osborne Road end of State Line Road.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor in this $190,475 bridge rehabilitation project. The 45-day closure puts the project target completion date around September 8, 2020.
This project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. For more information on this KYTC bridge replacement and rehabilitation initiative please go to www.BridgingKentucky.com.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
