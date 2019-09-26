MURRAY — City of Murray and Murray State University officials have been talking to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for about as long as one can remember to help improve safety on 16th Street where it goes through the campus. Officials are now hoping more than a quarter million dollars can do just that by installing what are known as “speed tables” along the street.
Gray Tomblyn II, the KYTC’s commissioner for the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid, announced at Murray City Hall Wednesday that the cabinet has awarded $281,169 in discretionary funds to the city for a road safety project to install speed tables along North 16th Street. KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas said in a news release that the investment supports Gov. Matt Bevin’s “commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity.”
“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” Thomas said. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have a large impact in communities.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said that when he took office earlier this year, he learned that the state kept 10% of its transportation dollars for discretionary or emergency projects. He said the problems on North 16th Street had been discussed with both the state and the county for years because of the hazards that can arise from such a high-traffic area, both in terms of foot and vehicle traffic.
“We questioned whether the state would allow us some of these funds to do something about the safety on this street because hundreds of students cross that street daily,” Rogers said. “Most of them are talking on a cellphone when they cross the street, and oftentimes, the drivers of the cars are also.”
Rogers said the city had received support for its application to the state from Murray State President Bob Jackson, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, state Rep. Larry Elkins and state Sen. Stan Humphries.
“I want to thank Governor Bevin and his administration for allocating these important funds to make road improvements in Murray,” Elkins said. “Quality infrastructure is critical to safety and economic development, and our community will benefit tremendously from this investment.”
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact and traffic volumes, the news release said. The Murray City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the project. Tomblyn said the city’s application for the funding included information on the amount of traffic that goes through 16th Street and the number of student crossings.
“Safety is the No. 1 factor,” he said. “When you have university students or the general public having the potential for a near-miss or, God forbid, an injury or a death, that’s definitely No. 1 on our list. So that’s why we appreciate the mayor’s application. It was a great project submission and Gov. Bevin definitely agreed with the mayor and the community that it was a need to address.”
At the announcement, Rogers asked Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten to explain how the project would benefit public safety. Allbritten said speed tables are less commonly known by the general public than speed bumps and work quite differently.
“Typically, everybody knows what a speed bump is, but when you say a ‘speed table,’ they don’t quite know what it is,” Allbritten said. “A speed bump is that little hump in the road, and if you drive across, the faster you drive, the smoother it gets. If you go across it real slow, you’re liable to bump the bottom of your car.
“A speed table is the exact opposite. It’s a much larger bump that you’re going to go across. Typically, they’re flat on the top, but your whole car is going to be on top of a (speed table) at one given point. They’re typically, from entrance to exit, 20 to 30 feet wide. They basically go along with whatever the speed limit is. It’s a transition, but it’s not a real rough transition until you start getting above that speed limit. And the faster you get, the worse it gets, so in that respect, it’s the exact opposite of a speed bump.”
Allbritten said the speed tables will have a “traffic calming” effect, which should increase safety by allowing pedestrians more time to cross. He added a caveat, though.
“That being said, there’s always a bad side to everything,” Allbritten said. “A lot of people are not going to like it because when it comes to traffic, it is a traffic calming measure and usually when you put in traffic calming measures, people fuss about them even though it’s for their benefit and for their safety.”
The issue of North 16th Street safety has been a discussion topic for quite some time, and the city was given $800,000 by the state in the 2014-15 budget to commission the design of proposals to alleviate the dangers. The city hired Bacon Farmer Workman (BFW), and the engineering firm presented three alternative route proposals at a public meeting on Sept. 1, 2015. However, the cost estimates were prohibitively high, and in the following months, city officials never reached a consensus on what should be done, so none of the proposed designed were ever adopted.
