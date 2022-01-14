PADUCAH – In anticipation of snow arriving Friday night into Saturday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews in District 1 ramped up pre-treating activities along area highways on Thursday. While accumulation totals in the forecast varied widely as of Thursday morning, highway crews were pre-treating ‘A’ Snow Priority Routes during the day, then consider anti-icing efforts along ‘B’ and ‘C’ Snow Priority Route on Friday as the forecast firms up.
The ‘A’ Snow Priority Routes are generally four-lane highways, interstates and U.S. highways. For a list of snow priority routes by county, visit transportation.ky.gov/sites/snowky.
Motorists should be alert for slow-moving trucks spraying brine on highway surfaces. The KYTC District 1 supertanker will be spraying along Interstate 24, and Interstate 69 at regular traffic speeds. The supertanker may also pre-treat other four-lane routes as time allows.
Brine sprayed on pavement dries to leave a fine powder coating of salt that sticks on the road driving surface. It is then activated by falling snow. Pre-treating initially improves driving conditions in the early hours of a snow and ice event, then makes it easier for crews to plow snow by keeping frozen precipitation from bonding to the pavement.
Motorists are reminded to adjust their driving speed to meet localized weather conditions as the snow develops. Motorists are advised to monitor the evolving forecast via area news media outlets or on the National Weather Service Paducah Office page at https://www.facebook.com/NWSPaducah.
Just as highway crews prep their equipment for snow and ice, they ask that you do the same. A Colorado survey found that many motorists who ended up off the road during early-season snow events had sub-standard tire tread. Many tire suppliers will provide a free tire tread check.
The KYTC District 1 Snow & Ice Team will continue to monitor changing conditions as the system approaches to ensure highway crews are ready to respond.
