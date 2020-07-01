NEW CONCORD — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that a contractor plans an extended closure of Shoemaker Road (County Road 1197) southwest of the New Concord community in southeastern Calloway County starting today.
In a news release, KYTC District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said that Shoemaker Road will be closed at mile point 5.7 to allow reconstruction of the Blood River Branch Bridge.This planned closure is along Shoemaker Road near the Bilher Lane intersection.
The contractor has been allotted 60 days to complete the bridge rehabilitation project, Todd said.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour around this closure via Osborne Road using the upper and lower connections to Shoemaker Road, he said.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $167,835 bridge rehabilitation project. The target completion date is Sept. 1.
This project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program, Todd said. For more information on this transportation infrastructure initiative, go to www.bridgingkentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.