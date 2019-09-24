CANTON — The ribbon cutting for the new Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge (also known as the Canton Bridge) that takes KY 80/U.S. 68 across Lake Barkley in Trigg County will be Wednesday.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said Monday that the ribbon cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the east end of the bridge in the Canton community. This also will recognize the official opening of the multi-use lane that allows for walkers and bicyclists to cross the bridge without having to worry about traffic.
The new bridge takes the place of a truss-arch structure that was constructed in the 1930s. Like its cousin about 10 miles west — the Eggners Ferry Bridge that carries the same road over Kentucky Lake — the old version of the Lawrence bridge was demolished after the newer, more modern version was constructed. The demolition of the old Lawrence bridge was performed in April 2018, less than two years after the old Eggners Ferry bridge, also a truss-arch structure, was destroyed by explosives.
Todd said that anyone wishing to attend Wednesday’s event can park at the trail access parking lot, 451 Canton Lane in Canton. Todd also said that walking shoes are suggested for anyone attending this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.