MURRAY – The City of Murray plans to close a section of KY 94//Main Street downtown Murray at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
This closure of KY 94/Main Street between U.S. 641-Business/Fourth Street and U.S. 641/12th Street is to allow a high school graduation parade. The roadway is expected to close at approximately 4:30 p.m. and reopen to traffic around 6 p.m.
The parade begins at Sixth Street and runs to North 10th Street, where it will turn and proceed to Murray’s Central Park. Motorists should be alert for police providing traffic control at various intersections along the route and for a high volume of pedestrian traffic in the area.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via U.S. 641/North 12th Street, U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street and U.S. 641-Business/North Fourth Street.
