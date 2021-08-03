PADUCAH – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and overlay paving along a section of KY 80 in western Calloway County starting on Saturday.
In a news release Monday, KYTC District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said that this overlay paving project along KY 80/Murray-Farmington Road runs from mile point 0.0 at the Calloway-Graves County line extending eastward to mile point 2.876 just east of the Cook Store Trail intersection.
Milling along this four-lane section of KY 80 will start on Saturday, with overlay paving to follow starting on Monday, Aug. 9, Todd said.
“One lane will remain open in each direction. This work zone will be active during daylight hours anytime weather allows until the project is completed,” Todd said.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $428,271 highway improvement project. The target completion d ate is Sept 1, Todd said.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic in the work zone. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
