MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and paving along a section of KY 94 East in Calloway County starting Friday, Oct. 25.
Milling and paving along KY 94 through northeastern Calloway County runs from mile point 13.10 near the KY 280/Pottertown Road intersection extending eastward to the Calloway-Marshall County Line at mile point 24.2, a distance of 11.1 miles.
Milling is expected to start on Friday to be followed by asphalt paving starting on Monday.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Murray Paving Inc, is the prime contractor on this $1,004,767 highway improvement project. This project is expected to take about 4 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Timely traffic advisories and alerts are available for Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
