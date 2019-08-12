NEW CONCORD — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and paving along a 14-mile section of KY 121 in southeastern Calloway County starting today.
In a news release, the KYTC said that the milling and paving along KY 121 will be from the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at mile point 0.0 extending northward to U.S. 641-Business at mile point 14.075.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations along the work zone. Appropriate caution is required.
Some minor delays at possible during the movement and positioning of equipment to facilitate the work.
About 3,000 vehicles travel this section of KY 121 in an average day.
Murray Paving, Inc, is the prime contractor on this $1,845,914 highway improvement project. Weather permitting, this project is expected to take about 2 to 4 weeks to complete.
