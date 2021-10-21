MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says it is continuing to urge area residents to fill out an online survey seeking comments on traffic safety and congestion in Murray and Calloway County.
KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said that as of Monday, more than 430 Murray area residents and commuters had completed the online poll to provide input on the Small Urban Transportation Study since the survey opened Oct. 5. He said the survey would likely be open through the end of this month.
The survey is available online at http://metroquestsurvey.com/hd3w3c. It uses Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, so participants can drop a pin and leave a description of conditions worthy of study at specific locations, a news release said.
Todd said similar surveys the cabinet has conducted in recent years have proven helpful in identifying transportation needs and possible improvements that could be made in a particular area. He said daily commuters are more likely to notice problems than an engineer who might be hired to study a particular community with which they aren’t personally familiar.
“In the last year or two, we did one of these surveys for Mayfield,” Todd said. “Our traffic engineers can go out and observe traffic at locations where, for example, we have a high crash rate, and they know what to look for, but the people who travel through those areas day after day after day are the ones that probably going to see more things. If you’re going through the same area week after week commuting to and from work, you’re going to see more things going on – maybe some near-miss crashes and some near-miss incidents that won’t be apparent to other people who don’t drive there every day. Even trained observers like our engineering staff, unless they’re on the scene when something happens, there are some subtleties out there that they won’t pick up on, but daily drivers will.”
The study seeks input on a variety of specific issues, including:
• Bottlenecks or congested intersections with long waits
• Areas where visibility of oncoming traffic is obscured
• Curves or narrow lanes or shoulders
• Intersections where approaching traffic is difficult to see
• Intersections that could benefit from a turn lane
“This study will be driven by specific input provided by local residents and commuters who travel in and out of Murray each day,” said KYTC District 1 Project Development Engineer Chris Kuntz in a news release. “Our project team will use information gleaned from the survey to look at traffic patterns through the eyes of drivers who travel the same routes day after day. Public comments will be meshed with police crash data to enhance the study team’s understanding of big-picture traffic issues in and around Murray.”
Once online responses are collected, KYTC engineers and consultants will conduct a technical analysis of the surveys to develop specific proposals for safety and traffic flow enhancements, the release said. A study report will be published to identify the improvement priorities and planning-level cost estimates. The information can then be used to aid decision-makers as they seek funding for future road projects. Further funding would be necessary to advance any improvement concepts identified during the study, but the study findings can provide direction for the low-cost short-term adjustments to traffic flow configuration, KYTC said.
“We’re looking to find some places where we can do some short-term (solutions),” Todd said. “In the past, we’ve found some intersections where we’ve been able to put down some traffic paint to mark out traffic control areas. (KYTC can create) some painted islands at some intersections that help direct traffic a little better. There are some short-term things like that that could be done fairly easily.
“We’re looking for those, but then we’re also looking for information that will help us with long-term planning to plan projects into the future. For example, are there intersections with regular traffic back-ups that we can look at? Maybe it’s something as simple as adding a turn lane. Then again, it may be something more significant, like a major rebuild of the intersection. We have found a wide variety of things we can look at, and that will help us plan into the future. That’s pretty much what the study is about.”
For additional project information or special assistance, people may contact KYTC Murray Study Manager James Tilley at James.Tilley@ky.gov or call 270-898-2431.
