MURRAY – Residents and commuters have one more week to participate in a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) online survey seeking input on traffic safety and congestion issues in and around Murray.
Since the survey opened Oct. 5, more than 570 Calloway County area residents have completed the online poll to provide input on the Small Urban Transportation Study. While the study team said it is pleased with the participation rate, citizens still have time to fill out a survey before the online poll closes on Nov. 8.
According to KYTC District 1 Project Development Engineer Chris Kuntz, information provided by the public will help the study team focus on local traffic patterns and potential safety issues. Public comments will be meshed with police crash data to enhance the study team’s understanding of big-picture traffic issues in and around Murray.
The survey, which will be open to the public through Monday, Nov. 8, is available online at http://metroquestsurvey.com/hd3w3c. It uses Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, so participants can drop a pin and leave a description of conditions worthy of study at specific locations.
Once the online survey closes, KYTC engineers and consultants will use the surveys to develop specific proposals to enhance safety and traffic flow.
A study report will be published, identifying improvement priorities and planning-level cost estimates. The information will aid decision-makers as they seek funding for future road projects. The study findings can also provide direction for low-cost short-term tweaks to enhance traffic flow at specific locations.
For additional project information or special assistance, contact KYTC District 1 Murray Study Manager James Tilley at 270-898-2431.
