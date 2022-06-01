MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of Phillips Drive in southern Calloway County where it crosses the new U.S. 641 construction corridor between Murray and Hazel for up to 14 days.
The closure, which is to allow Phillips Drive to be reconstructed where it intersects the New U.S. 641, was scheduled to begin Monday afternoon. There will be no marked detour.
The contractor and KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely updates as the work progresses.
