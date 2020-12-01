MURRAY – With the temperatures starting to feel more like winter, it likely won’t be long before trucks are seen on the highways putting down salt and brine to keep snow and ice from sticking to the roads. Pandemic or not, crews are prepared for what might be coming, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 spokesman Keith Todd.
Todd said the KYTC is participating in a Facebook Live discussion tonight with the Paducah office of the National Weather Service as part of the NWS’s winter weather preparedness campaign. The public is encouraged to tune in at 7 p.m. to www.facebook.com/NWSPaducah and post questions once the live feed begins.
“I’m going to be talking some about how individuals can prepare and what to have in your car (in case you become stranded),” Todd said. “I normally will carry a blanket and some snacks and two or three bottles of water. You can take a candle so that if you’re stranded out on the road, you can get a candle lit and that will help keep you warm if you’re stuck in traffic somewhere or run out of gas.”
Todd said the KYTC is currently stocked with 325,000 tons of salt, with more on its way, as well as 1.1 million gallons of salt brine and 1 million gallons of calcium chloride. According to a fact sheet from the cabinet, preparation includes crews getting rosters and schedules ready, calibrating salting equipment, prepped plows, updated priority route maps, reviewed policy and plowing strategies and completed safety training. There are nearly 2,000 so-called “snowfighters” and support staff who have been briefed and trained on snow and ice removal efforts throughout the state. Approximately 1,000 plow trucks – which includes roughly 400 contracted trucks – are used before, during and after a major winter weather on Kentucky’s 28,000 miles of state-maintained roadways.
“We did most of our snow and ice prep, actually, back in October because snow and ice season officially starts Nov. 1, although we very rarely have any snow that early,” Todd said. “Usually, our earliest significant snow is around the 20th of December. It’s interesting that for the Paducah area, our average snowfall we used (for reference) as our standard was about 10 1/2 inches. They refigure that every 10 years, and since 2020 is the end of the decade, they reshuffled how they figured it. For the last 10 years, we’ve actually had a bit less snow than we did the previous 10, so our average snowfall for the season now is deemed about 9 1/2 inches. That’s an average, since some years we’ve had 15-20 inches and other years we’ve had none at all.”
Calloway County and other parts of western Kentucky received some snow flurries on Monday, but nothing of any significance. The daily high temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and low 50s for the rest of this week, according to the NWS.
It’s hard to know how exactly the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the holiday season traffic, and Todd said that while some of the local daily traffic has been somewhat subdued this year because of an increase in people working from home, the traffic on Interstate 24 has picked up more in recent months. He said, though, that enough people apparently changed Thanksgiving plans this year that overall traffic appeared to be reduced in the lead-up to the holiday compared to a typical year. He said the majority of the expected traffic increase seemed to be in some areas of I-24 on Sunday as travelers appeared to be heading back to their homes.
The pandemic has, of course, affected everything this year in some way or another, and preparing for ice and snow season is no different. Todd said COVID-19 has the potential to disrupt the state’s priority route system road response efforts, although he noted that this is true for every state.
“We’ve been going through the normal course of training, and of course, there’s been some thought put into (what to do) if we did have a crew that was exposed (to COVID-19) and if they had to shut down how we would cover that,” he said. “We’re watching that pretty carefully.”
If a county’s maintenance crew has to be reduced or quarantined because of exposure to the virus, KYTC’s district leaders have figured out back-up plans to shift personnel from surrounding counties to cover a county that might suddenly lose its crew. If that were to happen, it would be difficult for the established priority route schedule to be met on time, so crews would focus on high-traffic, critical routes first, Todd said.
Even without an infection case, preparations for each work shift will take longer because of increased sanitation requirements as crews follow Healthy at Work guidelines set by the Governor’s Office, Todd said. Maintenance facilities will also be closed to the public to minimize exposure.
“Crews are trying their best to maintain some social distancing and things like that as they prepare for their daily work and as they prepare for snow and ice response, and sometimes, that can take a little bit of extra time,” Todd said. “We have what we call a ‘toolbox safety meeting,’ where everybody gathers around the back of the pickup truck and everybody talks about a particular safety issue for the day. Now, instead of everybody being gathered around close together where you can talk back and forth, they’re all spread out six feet apart and you’re yelling questions across the room instead of just having a conversation.”
Todd said tasks like putting salt equipment in trucks, mounting snow plows and other physical labor also takes a bit longer when following the COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Speaking of changes this year, Todd noted that the KYTC is expanding their use this year of AVL (automatic vehicle location). According to information from KYTC, AVL equipment on trucks helps the cabinet improve performance and efficiency by tracking material usage and application rate, the best plow position, the location and speed of the truck, the miles driven and fuel consumed and the road and air temperature for each truck. The KYTC said AVL units are installed on 649 out of 1,015 KYTC trucks and 388 out of 421 contracted trucks.
Todd said the Paducah KYTC office, which covers Calloway County, is also hoping to get a couple of tow plow trucks in the coming weeks. These types of plows are independent, trailer-mounted plows with an attached hopper spreader. They are much larger and have greater hydraulic capabilities, allowing one driver in one truck to cover two lanes at once, doubling the speed of brining or salting a highway, Todd said.
Kentucky State Police also sent out a news release asking motorists to be prepared for winter weather. KSP Spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory said citizens need to rethink their driving behaviors this time of year, which include slowing down, leaving more space between cars and prepping their car with necessary supplies should they become stranded.
“While we can never completely predict what the forecast will be, it is a great time for citizens to prepare for the winter driving season,” Gregory said.
KSP developed a list of items motorists should place in their vehicles before the weather sets in, including a winter weather kit with items such as a cell phone charger, blankets, first-aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, collapsible shovel and a flashlight with batteries. To view KSP’s “Roadway Reminders for Winter Weather,” visit kentuckystatepolice.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Roadway-Reminders-Winter-Weather-DSE.pdf.
Gregory added that the single most important thing drivers and passengers should do in any challenging driving situation – or at any other time – is to wear their seat belts. He also cautioned people against dialing 911 to obtain road and weather conditions.
“Every year when winter weather hits, our radio rooms experience an increase of calls from people inquiring about road conditions,” Gregory said. “Each call they receive about these type of inquiries, takes our telecommunicators away from helping callers who are experiencing true emergencies.”
