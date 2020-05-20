PADUCAH — Motorists are urged to be on alert as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews and contract crews start their first round of mowing along U.S. Highways and state highways across the KYTC District 1 region.
Mowers started work last week in some counties. Others are ramp up mowing activities this week as weather allows.
Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage and should be treated with the same respect and caution as other work zones. Drivers are urged to slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles that may be required to travel into and across travel lanes from time to time as they go about their work. Motorists should also be mindful of personnel in close proximity to traffic flow in areas with ongoing mowing or litter removal activities.
Contract mowers responsible for interstates and parkways will hold off starting their first round of mowing until sometime in early-June.
As a reminder, political signs and other advertising are not allowed along state right-of-way and should be removed. Yard signs and other signs create both an obstacle and a safety hazard for mowing crews and will be removed by state or contract personnel as required.
Mowing and litter crews will continue to have active work zones across the region anytime weather conditions allow for about the next month. Again, motorists should use appropriate caution anytime they encounter a mowing zone.
As with all work zones, there are a number of things motorists should remember:
•The #1 cause of work zone crashes is distracted driving
•The majority of work zone crash victims are motorists
•Kentucky recorded 3 work zone fatalities in 2018
•Never text and drive
KYTC District 1 is responsible for 2835 miles of highway in Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, and Fulton counties.
