HAZEL – Members of the public gathered at Hazel Baptist Church Thursday night to participate in a public hearing hosted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to gather feedback from the community on a proposed alternative route for the expansion of U.S. 641 South.
Members of KYTC and the Tennessee Department of Transportation were on hand to answer any questions visitors had about the proposed routes, as well as a proposed long-term connector that would connect the alternative route to the existing U.S. 641 corridor in the vicinity of E.W. Miller Road. The long-term connector is anticipated to carry mainline traffic for U.S. 641 for about 10 years, or until funding is available to construct the preferred alternative in Tennessee.
David Lindeman with Palmer Engineering spoke prior to the public hearing to inform those in attendance about the project thus far.
“Our goals for tonight’s public hearing are to provide an update on the status of the project, describe the alternatives, describe the results of the environmental assessment,” Lindeman said. “Very importantly, we are here to talk about a long-term connector from the new route over to the existing 641, just north of Hazel. So we would really like to get your input on that.”
KYTC provided the opportunity for public comment, as well as the opportunity for those who did not wish to speak to make a statement to a court reporter for the official record. Four people spoke during the hearing Thursday night, each addressing some concern with design aspects of the proposed routes and the long-term connector.
“I don’t really know how to begin; 27 years ago, I retired from the military. I have been through three wars; killed men and seen men die,” said Ray Spotts. “Twenty years ago, I was looking for a quiet place to live, and I found it. And with the stroke of a pen, you are wrecking that.”
Hazel City Councilwoman Gail Jones expressed some concerns about the proposed route as well.
“I am concerned about things. I know if it was my home, I would be devastated,” Jones said. “I would like you all to consider going back to the drawing board and look at going through the fields north of E.W. Miller Road. That way, you are only going through fields and coming out north of town where we won’t have a traffic problem.”
Jesse Pritchett asked what the new speed limit on the upgraded highway would be. Lindeman said the highway was designed for 70 mph but would likely be set at 65 mph.
The last person to speak publicly Thursday was Howard Brandon, who owns property just south of Dwain Taylor Chevrolet.
“I don’t believe this road has affected anybody in this building as much as it has me,” Brandon said. “I have already been affected, as you can see as you arrive to Murray. There were big semi trucks, three big track-hoes and five trucks in my yard digging whenever I left to come up here.
“But I am not opposed to the road; we need the road. I am glad to see it happen and I am not against it, but there is some discussion I would like to have. Your design phase, I think, could be improved where the old 641 joins the new 641 at the bridge coming out of Murray. I would like to go on record as opposing the way they have given me access to my farm and the buildings; and the people that live near there and will have to make a mile-and-a-half, up and down jog to get to their house.”
