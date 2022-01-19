PADUCAH – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Snow and Ice Team is monitoring a forecast for Wednesday afternoon that includes rain followed by frozen precipitation converting to snow as temperatures drop Wednesday night.
According to the National Weather Service Paducah Office, the forecast includes rain before 5 p.m., then falling temperatures to around 31 degrees during the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected.
Wednesday night, the forecast calls for snow, freezing rain, and sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of snow between midnight and 2 a.m., with a low around 14. Wind chill values will be as low as zero as winds run 15-17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
The rain during the day will prevent pre-treating by highway crews.
Snow accumulation numbers are expected to range from a trace to about a half-inch along the Mississippi River border counties, increasing to about an inch along a line from Paducah to Mayfield. The snow accumulation numbers are expected to increase gradually to about 2 inches by the time it moves on to the Madisonville area.
The KYTC District 1 Snow and Ice Team will continue monitoring the winter system as it approaches to assure that highway crews in Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties are prepared to respond as the timeline and forecast firm up.
Motorists are reminded to carefully monitor the evolving forecast via area news media outlets and/or on the National Weather Service Paducah Office page at https://www.facebook.com/NWSPaducah.
Just as highway crews prep their equipment for snow and ice, they ask that you do the same with your personal vehicle. A variety of winter travel resources are available at snowky.ky.gov.
