MURRAY — A contractor plans to restrict traffic for a work zone along a section of KY 821 (Sycamore Street) in Murray near the U.S. 641 (South 12th Street) intersection starting today.
In a news release, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said Pinnacle Construction will be placing about 300 feet of new curb and gutter, as well as new sidewalks along the westbound lane of Sycamore just west of the South 12th intersection.
Much of the work can be completed by narrowing the westbound travel lane with cones, Todd said. However, from time to time, motorists may encounter one-lane traffic in this work zone to facilitate the delivery of concrete and other materials.
Motorists should be alert for intermittent periods of one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers, he said. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic.
The contractor anticipates this work zone will be active during daylight hours for several weeks anytime weather is warm enough to allow concrete work.
The contractor will provide timely updates as construction progresses.
