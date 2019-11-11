MURRAY — Motorists who plan to travel through Murray this afternoon should be aware of a closure along KY 94/Main Street for the Murray Veterans Day Parade.
In a news release over the weekend, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd observed that the parade route moves from South Fifth Street onto Main Street in the city’s downtown area. The parade begins at 4 p.m.
The Parade route will then run along Main Street to North 10th Street to end at the Calloway County Veteran’s Memorial in Chestnut Park. Todd said that this closure of Main Street will be in place for about one hour. He also added that the Murray Police Department will provide traffic control with assistance from fire and rescue personnel.
Motorists may self-detour around this area via side streets, Todd said
In addition, organizers for the parade now say that the ceremony that will follow the parade is being moved from the Veterans Memorial to the WoodmenLife building off North Fourth Street. This is to better accommodate the sound system that will be used for the ceremony.
Timely traffic advisories and alerts are available for Kentucky's 12 westernmost counties at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.
