FULTON — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) closed a section of KY 129/East State Line Street Thursday afternoon in the City of Fulton due to concerns about a damaged building.
In a news release, KYTC District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said that this closure of KY 129/East State Line Street in Fulton is just east of the KY 307 intersection near Pontotoc Park downtown. The building was struck and damaged by a vehicle, he said.
Due to the structural damage to the building, city officials asked that the roadway be closed until engineers had an opportunity to examine the building. It was not known how long the street would be closed.
The closure is in the 200 block of East State Line Street.
KYTC personnel set up portable message boards and temporary signage to establish a detour along KY 1218/Reed Road, U.S. 45, and KY 116 to route truck traffic around the closure site. Passenger vehicles may use side streets.
