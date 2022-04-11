MURRAY – April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is reminding everyone to “buckle up and put the phone down.”
A Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) news release said distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes in the U.S. over the past decade, and Kentucky is marking the month with its Buckle Up/Phone Down campaign. According to KOHS, distracted driving results in more than 50,000 crashes, more than 15,000 injuries and approximately 200 deaths each year in Kentucky.
Keith Todd, spokesman for KYTC District 1, said it is estimated that distracted driving – in particular, texting while driving – is a factor in about 25 % of crashes on Kentucky’s highways. He said that’s about the same percentage that alcohol-related crashes used to be, but public awareness campaigns against driving under the influence have been effective in reducing that number over time. Unfortunately, he said instances of distracted driving have continued to rise over the last couple of decades as cellphones have become more and more ingrained in everyday life.
“Because of awareness and enforcement, the DUI numbers are down to around 10% or 12% now, so we’ve pretty much cut them in half,” Todd said. “We continue to work on that, but right now, the problem that continues to rise is distracted driving, and it’s about 25% the last time I looked.”
House Bill 415 – which former Gov. Steve Beshear signed into law on April 15, 2010 – banned texting while driving, but Todd said there is one concerning loophole that KYTC officials hope the General Assembly will remove at some point.
“One of the things that we were looking at working on in Kentucky is that there’s an exemption in the law as long as the vehicle isn’t moving,” Todd said. “What happens is there are a lot of people who will pick up their phone and check their text messages when they stop at a stoplight, so that has become more of an issue.”
Todd said one positive development in the last few years is that during the permit process, young people learning how to drive are prohibited from using their phones. After someone earns their license, they are also not allowed to use their phone while driving for the first two years, he said.
“To me, that that kind of helps them get in the habit of not using a phone at all while they’re driving,” Todd said. “Then there are some apps that will keep your phone from working when you’re going above 5 mph. You can install it on your phone, and then you’re not bugged by your phone beeping at you with messages.”
Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles urged all drivers to pay attention to the road and to always be aware of your surroundings while driving.
“We want everyone in our community and across the state to be as safe as possible while are driving, and we don’t want (distractions) to be the cause of an accident that will harm yourself or anyone else,” Liles said. “There are many things on the road that can distract you while you’re driving, but the biggest thing right now is your mobile devices. Anyone can stop in front of you very quickly, or a light can change or there’s a stop sign (you didn’t expect). A split second is all it takes for something to happen. You should never take your eyes off the road or your hands off the wheel.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that while any phone use takes a driver’s attention away from the road, texting is always the biggest culprit. Although the state law was changed to specifically make texting while driving illegal, it is not an offense for which deputies are able to write many tickets, he said.
“It’s just one of those laws that, I’m not saying we can’t enforce it, but it is hard to enforce,” Knight said. “The legislature puts laws on the books and expects us to enforce them and they don’t think about how hard it is for us to enforce them. But I’m not saying it’s a bad law … we’ve all seen people texting while driving. You might be stopping at a stop sign and somebody will go by you with their phone out in front of them.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that while anything taking a driver’s attention off the road is dangerous, texting and using a phone is especially risky because it combines all three types of distraction – visual, manual and cognitive. In addition to the focus on distracted driving, though, the Buckle Up/Phone Down campaign is also emphasizing the continued importance of wearing a seat belt, which the NHTSA says gives drivers the best chance of preventing injury or death. Properly fastened seat belts contact the strongest parts of the body, such as the chest, hips and shoulders. They also spread the force of a crash over a wide area of the body, putting less stress on any one part, and allowing the body to slow down with the crash, extending the time when the crash forces are felt by the occupant, the NHTSA said.
“Texting while driving is illegal for all motorists, but we want people to stop because it’s the right choice, not just because it’s the law,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “When you get behind the wheel, putting away your phone should be as automatic as putting on your seat belt. Unfortunately, many motorists do not do either, which is why we are promoting the Buckle Up/Phone Down message.”
According to KOHS, more than half of those killed in motor vehicles each year in Kentucky are not wearing a seat belt.
