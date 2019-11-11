CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on KY 94 in Calloway County on Wednesday.
KY 94 will be restricted to one lane near the 11.443 mile point to allow joint work on the Clayton Creek Bridge. This is along KY 94 between KY 2594/Industrial Road and Clayton Drive just east of Murray.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers in this work zone from about 9 a.m. to about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
This work zone is scheduled on a weather-permitting basis.
