MURRAY – Murray-Calloway Parks and Recreation is hoping to draw a big crowd this weekend for a variety of activities as it hosts its first-ever Labor Day Extravaganza.
Parks Director Ryan Yates said that when he was growing up in Muhlenberg County, the community always hosted Labor Day festivities, so he has wanted to do something similar in Murray since he was first hired to run the parks in 2017. The first event will be a concert by Murr-Vegas All Stars at 7 p.m. Friday, and seating will open at 6 p.m. in the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion. Yates said the original plan to open with a Praise in the Park event on Thursday evening had to be canceled due to scheduling issues, but it will be rescheduled for a later date.
“Friday night’s going to be a really good time,” Yates said. “Murr-Vegas All Stars is a very popular local band, and we’re hoping for a big crowd out there. It will be the first time that we’ve ever done a beer garden in the park, and we’re just looking forward to something different.”
The beer garden will be sectioned off separate from the amphitheater to keep anyone younger than 21 out of the area, and those who choose to drink will be able to see the stage from there. Yates said sponsorships from Max’s 641 Towing and Tap 216 are allowing the parks system to keep all the proceeds to put back into park programs and making future improvements at the park.
Saturday morning will kick off with a Touch a Truck event and car show at Chestnut Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car show participants will park their classic vehicles in the main Chestnut Park lot, while Payne Street will be closed on the south side of the park to accommodate the tow trucks, police and fire vehicles and others that will be part of Touch A Truck. That event gives kids a chance to get an up-close look at the vehicles, have their photo taken and meet personnel from the represented agencies.
“We’re expecting to have a nice amount of cars in that parking lot for the car show, and I think that will probably fill up pretty quick,” Yates said. “We’re going to have parking across the street (from the park). The businesses will be closed, so we ask that people park over there, and there will also be parking over behind Field 7 in the grassy area.
“We’ll have Payne Street shut down for those few hours for Touch A Truck. This is an event they used to have prior to me being here (in Murray), and I’ve heard a lot of good things about it, so that’s something we always wanted to bring back but just never really had the proper time and space in place. From 11 to 3 that day in Chestnut, we’ll have a DJ playing some oldies music and stuff like that, so we’ll have the car show on one side for the older generations and you can bring your kids with you to the other side, where they can get inside a fire truck or a Humvee (or others). I think we’ve already got over 20 vehicles coming for that, and as long as the Air Evac unit isn’t in service at that time, they’re going to land as well. So kids will be able to see the helicopter (if they aren’t called to a medical emergency).”
With Coach Steve Prohm back leading Murray State University’s men’s basketball program for the first time in seven years, Yates said he is pleased that Prohm and the players will be in Chestnut Park from 1-3 p.m. Saturday for a meet-and-greet event.
“We’re welcoming Coach Prohm back to Murray State, and he and his basketball team are coming out for a little meet-and-greet on the basketball courts there,” Yates said. “Fans and the community can come out and say hello to them, and we’ll have a couple of basketballs out there.”
From 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, the BFW (Bacon Farmer Workman)/Marcum Engineering Family Night in the Park will take place at Central Park. Activities will include inflatable bouncy houses at the T-ball fields, music provided by a DJ, food vendors, a petting zoo, a reptile expert and face painting and colored hair spraying for kids. All that will lead up to The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza at 8 p.m., which had to be postponed from its original Independence Day date for Freedom Fest because of the drought.
“It rained Monday and it’s going to rain Tuesday, so we are in a much better condition regarding the weather and dryness than we were in July,” said Murray Visitors and Convention Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico. “I have spoken with (Murray Fire Chief Eric) Pologruto many times in the past week-and-a-half, and he feels comfortable that we can move forward. As all of the family activities are happening in the park on Saturday, the fireworks will be assembled down at Bee Creek all day Saturday. Then the fireworks will go off at 8 p.m., which I think is a really cool way to round out this new event that the park is doing.”
Although everyone would have obviously preferred to have the fireworks on the Fourth of July, Carrico noted that one advantage to having them at this time of year is that the display can happen earlier in the evening.
“We do not have to do them at 9:30 at night; we could do them at 8 p.m., which is just helpful to everyone,” Carrico said. “Another silver lining is that Murray State University students don’t normally get to see our fireworks because most of them are gone for the summer. So that’s pretty neat that a lot of the students that are on campus will get to enjoy that.”
Murray City Councilman Monty McCuiston, who is on the city’s park committee, helped organize the Labor Day events with Yates and said he is excited to offer the community a fun way to end the summer.
“We’re just excited and look forward to what we have to do in the future for the park, and we’re glad to finally be able to get some events happening at both Chestnut and Central Park,” McCuiston said. “We wanted to provide something that everyone can enjoy, from kids to adults and car lovers and whoever it may be. We’re trying to appease all generations.”
