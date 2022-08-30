MURRAY – Murray-Calloway Parks and Recreation is hoping to draw a big crowd this weekend for a variety of activities as it hosts its first-ever Labor Day Extravaganza.

Parks Director Ryan Yates said that when he was growing up in Muhlenberg County, the community always hosted Labor Day festivities, so he has wanted to do something similar in Murray since he was first hired to run the parks in 2017. The first event will be a concert by Murr-Vegas All Stars at 7 p.m. Friday, and seating will open at 6 p.m. in the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion. Yates said the original plan to open with a Praise in the Park event on Thursday evening had to be canceled due to scheduling issues, but it will be rescheduled for a later date. 