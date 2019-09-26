CANTON — After more than 20 years of planning, the new U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton is open to the public, along with a recently opened multi-use trail. On Wednesday, personnel with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and elected officials from around the region celebrated that milestone.
“The new bridge checks the boxes on our priorities to invest in safer ways to connect Kentuckians across all modes of transportation,” said keynote speaker and Deputy Transportation Secretary Paul Looney. “The multi-use trail provides a scenic and practical link for cyclists and pedestrians to use, and the new bridge doubles the capacity to carry traffic safely across Lake Barkley.”
According to a news release, tourism officials anticipate a positive impact from the 8.5-mile paved multi-use trail that stretches from the Lake Barkley Bridge in Trigg County to the Eggners Ferry Bridge in Marshall County through Land Between The Lakes Recreation Area. The bridge features LED architectural lighting that illuminates the basket handle arches on each of the two bridges. The trail will eventually extend eastward along the new U.S. 68 corridor to the west edge of Cadiz, the release said.
The completion of the multi-use path is the final chapter of the more than 20-year bridge project that first appeared in the state’s 1996 highway plan. More than 600 citizens participated in a series of interactive public meetings to provide input on the design of the new structure, the KYTC said.
“We deeply valued the feedback from the public since the beginning of the project and appreciate their patience and partnership during construction,” said District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat. “We’re thrilled to deliver a modern, safer bridge that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”
Before the ribbon-cutting, other speakers included Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander, 1st District state Sen. Stan Humphries and 5th District state Rep. Larry Elkins. Alexander said it was a “great day for Cadiz and Trigg County” and that he was grateful Canton now had a safe corridor for families and tourists to pass through and visit LBL. He thanked former Gov. Steve Beshear for getting the bridge projects started and for Gov. Matt Bevin for seeing them through to the end. He also thanked Humphries, his predecessor as judge-executive, for continuing to advocate for the projects once he was elected to the state senate.
Elkins acknowledged former Trigg County Judge-Executive Berlin Moore, who preceded Humphries in that position, for pushing for the bridge replacement projects for years before the state finally announced them.
“About 20 years ago, Judge Moore got a group of local officials and legislators together with the idea to get this corridor project moving – specifically, these bridges,” Elkins said. “A lot of times, we serve on these committees with little to no accomplishments, but Judge Moore was an early advocate for this project, and he was followed by Judge Humphries, who continued to work on the project, and Judge Alexander. It’s been really decades of work and thought that have gone into this project.
“My compliments to the transportation cabinet and the contractors. We certainly have a beautiful structure, something we can all be proud of. It’s not only a beautiful structure, it’s important – not only for the safety and convenience of our citizens, but for economic development for our region.”
Humphries said he was glad the days of nervous driving over the old bridges were over.
“Good morning, it’s good to be with you today, and I know there’s been a lot of things said already about the bridge and the process and how we got here,” Humphries said. “There’s not much I can really add to those comments except: how many of you have traversed the old bridge and then you met the biggest log truck you’ve ever seen? It was piled two times as high as it should have been and it was leaning your way as you met the truck? That’s what we were up against every time we crossed the bridge. White-knuckled, you just said a little prayer on this side (of the bridge) or the other side before you went on and you hoped for the best. There’s been a lot of mirrors that have been lost over in the river.”
Humphries recalled driving over the bridges when he started at Murray State University as a freshman in 1987 and how whenever there was any work done on the bridges, traffic could be stopped for as long as 40 minutes, completely upending one’s plans for the day. He said he felt fortunate that even though it took many years to get here, the state was still able to find funding to start the projects in the middle of the Great Recession years.
Canton resident Dannye Wagner was one of several members of the public to come watch the project come to its symbolic end. She said she lives about three minutes from the bridge.
“It’s been nice because we’ve been able to watch it from the beginning to the finished product, to watching them implode the old bridge,” she said. “To see people now walking on the bridge and people fishing on the pier, it’s really going to be an economic boost to our community.”
Spanning the length of more than 10 football fields, the new bridge is one of the longest in the state and is 700 feet longer than the former bridge, the KYTC release said. The 75-foot-wide bridge surface carries two lanes of traffic in each direction and features a brand new barrier-separated 10-foot-wide multi-use path on the south side. The path opened on Sept. 13 and serves as the eastern entrance to LBL.
The KYTC said the former Henry R. Lawrence Memorial Bridge was named in honor of a local newspaper editor who long advocated for the construction of a new bridge to replace the ferry that connected Golden Pond and the Between The Rivers area to the rest of Trigg County. Opened in 1932, the original truss bridge featured a total of two, narrow lanes and no shoulders. The 86-year structure was demolished in April 2018 once two-way traffic opened on the new bridge. Retired former Trigg County Primary School Principal Ann Taylor spoke during the ceremony about the history of the old bridge.
The new bridge is one of two remaining sections of the U.S. 68/KY 80 corridor widening effort in the southern region of the state that fulfills the state’s long-term goal of having a four-lane, east-west highway from Mayfield to Bowling Green.
PCL Civil Constructors of Denver was the prime contractor on a $128 million contract awarded in December 2014 to construct the new four-lane bridge at the Canton crossing just downstream from the original bridge. The bridge opened to four lanes in mid-October 2018, but frequent lane restrictions were needed for crews to connect the bridge to the trail and complete other finish work. A few, remaining punch list items may cause minimal traffic impacts, the KYTC said.
