KUTTAWA — For the second year this Saturday, Sept. 7, the Kuttawa Tourism Commission will be hosting the Lake Barkley Warrior Challenge.
The 5k obstacle course will go to the benefit of Operation Enduring Warrior, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization with the mission of helping wounded veterans. Mary Sewell, director of Kuttawa’s Tourism Commission, said the event was a way for the community to give back to veterans in a meaningful way.
“We are partnered with Operation Enduring Warrior, which is a wounded veterans organization,” Sewell said. “It is 100% volunteer run and veteran founded.”
Sewell said part of the event would include the escort of two honorees through the course. One of them is a Lyon County native, Chase Matthews, who lost both legs in Iraq in 2007. Joshua Keith, who lives in Fredonia, will be the second honoree escorted through the event.
“There is a team of guys that comes in, and they are all prior military, and they escort these adaptive athletes through the course,” Sewell said. “It is a very moving experience to see.”
The race will be roughly 5 kilometers and will consist of various types of military-style obstacles throughout the course. Awards in the elite division will be presented to the top three male and female finishers, while all participants will be receiving a T-shirt and medal.
“We really wanted to do something to give back where it mattered most,” Sewell said. “Operation Enduring Warrior is 100% volunteer run, so any time money is given to them, it doesn’t go into anyone’s pocket; it goes to programs that directly benefit wounded veterans. That played a huge part in us coming up with the event and selecting them as our charity partner.”
All military and civil servants will receive a 15% discount when registering. For more information visit lakebarkleywarriorchallenge.com, or call the Kuttawa Tourism Commission at (270) 601-6885.
