MURRAY — A journey local high school band students and their instructors and staffs began back in July has entered its most important time.
Today marks the start of the postseason for both the Calloway County High School Laker Band and the Murray High School Tiger Band as they look to continue their respective missions to the state competition next week. First, they have to endure regional competitions today.
Today is also going to mark something that usually does not happen, as both the Tiger Band and Laker Band perform on the same field. The site will be Warren East High School in Bowling Green, which will serve as the host of each band’s respective classes.
Murray High will take the field first in the Class 2A West Regional competition. Murray is scheduled to perform at 2:45 p.m. and will be looking for its 15th consecutive regional title, but a change this year is the fact that it is in a new classification. All those titles came in Class A.
Now, Murray is dealing with new opponents, such as Paducah Tilghman, Caldwell County, Lincoln County, the host school and Hart County, among others. Murray is also looking for its third straight Kentucky Music Educators Association state title, after winning the last two Class A titles.
Meanwhile, Calloway will be engaged in the always-tough Class 3A West Regional, where it will have the final act on the marching stage, hitting the field at 9:45 p.m. Calloway is looking to regain the magic it found two years ago when it made a strong run to the Class 3A finals in Louisville on the same night Murray took its first Class A title.
Calloway will be battling such state powerhouses as Taylor County, Glasgow, John Hardin and the all-time winningest program in KMEA history, Adair County, which has won 23 total state titles.
Both bands must finish in the top eight places Saturday in order to advance to next week’s state semifinals and finals, which are also scheduled for Bowing Green.
